Ace Ajegunle dancehall singer, Baba Fryo loses mum. CKN News can authoritatively reports.
The denge pose crooner took to his Facebook page to announce the demise of her mother.
When CKN News contacted the bereave singer, he made it clear, he'd miss her prayers and love.
"Baba Fryo is a Nigerian Ghetto singer from
Ajegunle . He is known for releasing street songs like Dem go dey pose in the late 90s. His real name is Friday Igwe. May her gentle soul rest in peace". He told Our assistant editor.
No comments