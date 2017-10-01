1)South - South :- number of projects (5Roads) at the cost of 16. 67BN.For the South South, five projects will benefit from the fund namely; dualisation of Yenegwe to Kolo to Otuoke to Bayelsa palm road. Other projects in the region are the rehabilitation of Enugu to Port Harcourt road section four and the dualisation of Lokoja to Benin road section two, three and four and five.2)South - East :- number of projects (4 Roads) at the cost of 16.67BN.Four projects would benefit from the South East namely; Rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriage way section two, Onitsha to Enugu expressway, Enugu to Port Harcourt dual carriageway section one, and three.3)South-west :- number of projects (3 Roads) at the cost of 16. 67BN.Finally, three projects would be executed in the South West region namely; reconstruction and asphalt overlay of Benin to Ofosu to Ore to Ajebandele to Shagamu dual carriageway phase three and four.4)North - Central :- number of projects (5Roads) at the cost of 16.67BN.The North Central has five projects which are the dualisation of Lokoja-Benin road, Abuja-Abaji-Lokoja road section one, three and section four and Construction of Oju-Loko-Oweto Bridge over River Benue.5)North - East :- number of projects (4 Roads) at the cost of 16.67BN.North East has four projects namely the dualisation of Kano to Maiduguri road section two, three, four and five.6)North - West :- Number of projects (4 Roads) at the cost of 16.67BN. the North West region has four projects namely the Dualisation of Kano to Katsina road phase one, dualisation of Suleja to Minna roads in Niger state, Phase two, Construction of Kano Western bypass and the construction of Kaduna Eastern by-pass road.