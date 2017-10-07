The Nigerian Army says the Northeast has been freed from the chains of the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said this on Friday at a skills acquisition training graduation ceremony involving 150 youths.

At the event organised by the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA), he said the success was due to the recent air and ground bombardment of Boko Haram stronghold.





"We are not aware of any national security issue (in the North-East). What I am aware of is that we have done substantially well in stabilising and securing the North-East,” Abubakar said.





"Looking at Maiduguri itself, you will never believe that there was any security challenge there. This is so because there is no security challenge.”

Speaking further, Abubakar said “What we are just doing is to mop up what is still remaining (insurgents). We are doing substantially well and making substantial progress.





"We had the Operation Ruwan Wuta a ten day bombardment day/and night operation that substantially reduced suicide bombings and eliminated organised attacks (by insurgents).