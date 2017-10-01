The Nigerian Airforce says the wife of the leader of the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) Organization, Mallama Fitdasi, might have been killed in a recent successful airstrike on Durwawa settlement on the outskirts of Urga near Konduga community in Borno state.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Olatokunbo Adesanya, Mallama Fitdasi is believed to have been representing her husband in a coordinating meeting with other terrorists at the location of the airstrikes.

It is recalled that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had reported the successful aerial attack of a large number of Boko Haram terrorists at Durawa on 19th October.

