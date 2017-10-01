Gen Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, says the Federal Government is acquiring and installing modern technologies in the battle against Boko Haram.





Buratai spoke at the beginning of a four-day seminar on Managing Asymmetric Security Challenges in the 21st Century at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.





According to him, the Federal Government had partnered with the United States, Israel, United Kingdom, Jordan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.





He also announced the Army’s collaboration with the Nigerian Navy and Air Force which has lead to the decimation of the terror group.





Buratai said:“Let me observe that the array of participants in this seminar which cuts across members of the academia, military and other security actors both from within and outside Nigeria clearly shows the seriousness and concern we accord the issue of managing asymmetric security challenges in particular and world peace in general.





"Let me at this point commend the Nigerian Army Resource Centre for taking this bold step to translate an idea earlier conceived by me into reality.”



