



The Nigerian Army said its troop in the North Eastern state of Borno have cleared an ambush by Boko Haram insurgents, neutralising three in the process.



According to a statement released by the Army, the troops of 3 Battalion under 22 Brigade on Friday, 20th October 2017 at about 11.30am while on routine patrol came under atatck from a Boko Haram insurgents’ambush close to Missini Village along Dikwa-Ngala road, Borno state.





The Army said the troops cleared the ambush and neutralised 3 Boko Haram terrorists.





The team also recovered 1 AK-47 rifle with registration number KO357026 and 39 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition from the terrorists.

Meanwhile, The Nigerian air strikes were also conducted by one Alpha Jet aircraft following intelligence reports indicating the presence of Boko Haram terrorists in the area.





This was disclosed in a statement by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya.





The statement reads: ” On 19 October 2017, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF ) Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE conducted an attack on a location in URGA area close to KONDUGA.





"Previous intelligence reports, gathered through Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions by NAF ISR platforms, had indicated the presence of a large number of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in DURWAWA settlement in the outskirt of URGA.





"Accordingly, one Alpha Jet aircraft was detailed to carry out air interdiction on the target. Overhead the location, the aircraft acquired and attacked the target twice with bombs.





"Subsequent Battle Damage Assessment revealed that the aerial attack set off a fire, causing damage to the Boko Haram Terrorists structures within the settlement and neutralizing most of the Boko Haram Terrorists while a few of them fled the location.



