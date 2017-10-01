Select Menu

» » » Body Of Man That Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon Recovered
Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Monday, October 23, 2017 / comment : 0


The body of the man who allegedly jumped off the Lekki-Ikoyi bridge into the Lagos lagoon on Friday has been recovered by operatives of the Lagos State Management Agency (LASEMA).

Officials of the agency gathered at the scene to assess the state of the man, Oluseyi Adekunle, after ceaselessly searching for him since the incident.
According to report, the body which floated by the river bank around the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge, was found by a fisherman on Sunday morning with the body deposited at the Lagos Mainland Hospital Mortuary.

His ATM card and other items were recovered from the scene of the incident, thus, confirming his identity.

The body has been taken to the Lagos Mainland Hospital Mortuary for deposition. Authorities, meanwhile, have not ascertained the cause of his action.

