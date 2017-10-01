Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » Bode George Set To Declare For PDP National Chairmanship
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Tuesday, October 03, 2017 / comment : 0

There are reports, that Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, will on Friday, October 6, formally declare his intention to run for the National Chairmanship position of the party.
The declaration ceremony scheduled to hold at the City Hall, Lagos, will be witnessed by notable stakeholders of the party across the country.
Speaking on the aspiration of George, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BOT), Chief Babatope said;“I am picking George because of his experience as a party faithful who will ensure reconciliation of all aggrieved members of the party. Experience is the best teacher'.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú