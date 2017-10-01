There are reports, that Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, will on Friday, October 6, formally declare his intention to run for the National Chairmanship position of the party.



The declaration ceremony scheduled to hold at the City Hall, Lagos, will be witnessed by notable stakeholders of the party across the country.



Speaking on the aspiration of George, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BOT), Chief Babatope said;“I am picking George because of his experience as a party faithful who will ensure reconciliation of all aggrieved members of the party. Experience is the best teacher'.