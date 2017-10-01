



The Peoples Democratic Party has called on the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over the way he handled the cases involving the removal of Lawal and Oke.



The party accused the President of double standard.



The spokesperson for the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, stated the party’s position in a statement in Abuja on Monday.



He said, “The statement on the sacking of Babachir Lawal, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Ayo Oke, the former Director General of Nigerian Intelligence Agency is a slap on the face of Nigerians.



“It is an insult on the collective intelligence of our people who have waited patiently for the President’s reaction on the humongous act of corruption by two of his principal aides and this is totally unacceptable.”



Adeyeye said that the party had earlier disagreed with the setting up of the panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to look into the corruption allegations against the two government officials.



He said such cases were better handled by either the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission or the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission.



He said, “First and foremost, we had disagreed with the President last year when he decided to set up the panel headed by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to investigate the matter because we thought that was the wrong course of action to take.