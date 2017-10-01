Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Tuesday, October 31, 2017 / comment : 0


The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the party has been justified following the sacking of suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal. The party, according to a statement, said President Muhammadu Buhari has done the right thing by dismissing Lawal.

"Few days ago when the President directed the dismissal of Abdulrasheed Maina, some people say that is right, but what about the suspended SGF,” the statement read.

"But the President, by virtue of the position he occupies, is the only one who has all the information and he would do what is necessary at the right time.

"We have been vindicated and it shows that the President has not in any way waiver in his commitment not to tolerate corruption at any level no matter who is involved"

Lawal was found guilty for bribery and breach of law in the procurement exercise of the Presidential Initiative for the Northeast.

