Cardinal James Omolaja Odunmbaku, a.k.a Baba Eto is an astute man of valor. He exudes dynamism and this in fact, has made him really exceptional in all his dealings. Baba Eto as he is fondly called was given to him by late MKO Abiola.







Little wonder he is sought and loved by many. Baba Eto exhibited his true dynamism and his love for Nigeria when he showed his support for the reality show Bodex Media has in the offing.







The Prophet and founder of Celestial Church of Christ, City of God, who also doubles as the Deputy Chairman of the Lagos state APC, was contacted sometime back concerning Africa’s biggest reality show 24hourswithbodex, to which he acceded and plans were put in place to meet and present what the reality show is all about











After a while, the CEO herself, Florence Bodunrin Hungbo sent a reminder to His Eminence, Cardinal James because we all know how busy and committed he is to work. He apologised for the delay and gave a new date.









Finally, Presentation day came. Baba Eto showed a great sense of humility and the reception was overwhelming. He expressed his love and surprise for the thought of coming up with such a huge reality show from a young lady.









Baba Eto listened with calm and keen interest to the presentation by the CEO Bodex Group International on the features and proposals towards the reality TV show "24 Hours with Bodex. He was thrilled by the originality and novelty of the reality show.









After the presentation, Baba Eto showed his support and endorsed the reality show. Big wigs like him encourage and promote brands at the national stake. 24HourswithBodex is a reality TV show which promotes lifestyle, food, hospitality, travel, tourism and the entertainment industry at large.











We appreciated his fatherly gesture, all corrections were noted and he added one or two things after which we left to go prepare further for the commencement of the reality show.