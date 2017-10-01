







Nigerian Media Practitioners especially those engaged in online media practice have been asked to eschew all forms of hate speeches in their write ups in order to promote Unity among the generality of Nigerians.This assertion was made in Abuja yesterday by the former Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed L Uwais at a workshop put together by Savannah Centre For Diplomcy Democracy & Development (SCDDD) with support from Macarthur Foundation in AbujaThe worskshop had in attendance Selected Online Practitioners,OAPs ,Political Parties Social Media Handlers and Bloggers from across Nigeria .He former CJN asked media practiotinoners to put Nigeria first in their reportage bearing in mind that they have no other country than Nigeria.He admonish them to always maintain high ethical standards in what they do bearing in mind that they remain the soul of the nation and as news anchors,their conducts could have a Negative or positive spiral effect on the country especially at this critical time in our Nation's history.Also speaking at the occassion,the founder of Savannah Centre For Democracy and Development ,Ambassador Sulu Gambra (Former Nigeria's Permanent Secretary to the United Nation) said the foundation has been in the vaguard of fostering unity among Nigerians since it was founded.He stated that the media especially the Social Media currently plays a vital global role in shaping opinion across the globe because of it's huge followership .He counseled the practitioners to always make patriotism their watchwords in all they do.Prof Gambari asked them to project those things that unites us as a notion rather than divide.The issue of Hate Speeches according to him is becoming a worrisome trend in Nigeria,he therefore urge the young generation of media practitioners in Nigeria to see themselves as ambassadors for peace.Papers were delivered by former NTA Executive Director Programmes Mrs Eugenia Abu and NBC Director Broadcasting, Mr Armstrong Aduku Idachaba..In his Vote of thanks address on behalf of his colleagues ,the President, Guild Of Professional Bloggers Of Nigeria Mr Chris Kehinde Nwandu thanked the organizers of the workshop for the training.He promised that the lessons learnt from the workshop will be put into good use by his colleagues.He also assured the Agency of their full support towards the advocay against Hate Speeches #HateSpeechIsNotFreeSpeech