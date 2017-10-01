



Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Senate President Bukola Saraki have congratulated the male football team for booking their place at the 2018 World Cup.









The Super Eagles were on Saturday made to work hard before pipping the Chipolopolo of Zambia 1-0 through a well-taken goal by Arsenal forward, Alex Iwobi, who pounced on a cutback by Abdullahi Shehu to give the Eagles the lead in the 74th minute of the game.











The Nigerian team held on to that lead till the end of the match, much to the excitement of all Nigerian football lovers.









Taking to his Twitter page, Atiku said:

In the same vein, the Senate President, who was actually in the stands in Uyo to cheer the Eagles to victory, also posted a congratulatory message on his Twitter handle as soon as the match came to an end.









The Super Eagles qualified for the FIFA World Cup in Russia next summer with a game to spare having beaten Zambia home and away, beat Cameroon at home and drew them away and also beat Algeria in Uyo.









The Eagles will now play Algeria in Algiers later in the month in what is now a dead rubber game.