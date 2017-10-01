A Magistrate court sitting in Lagos has ordered the remand of Atiku's son, Aminu in prison.The younger Atiku was remanded over his inability to produce one of his child taken from his estranged wife.It was gathered that while the child was kept in the custody of his ex wife,he was allowed to have unfiltered access to him.But recently he took away the child without returning him..The Magistrate ruled that Aminu will not be released until he provides the child.