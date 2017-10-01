



President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday attended a caucus meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Concise News can confirm that the newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, attended the meeting.



President Buhari appointed Mustapha on Monday after sacking suspended Babachir Lawal over his involvement in corruption activities. It was, however, gathered that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was absent from the meeting.



Among others in attendance were the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, and national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu.



Also, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, as well as other APC governors, state chairmen and party bigwigs were present.

