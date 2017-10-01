Emma Kanu

Nigerian Army on Sunday raided the Abia home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.



According to Kanu's younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the soldiers said they were searching for ‘ technical items.



He claimed that the soldiers, however, took away from the house items such as television sets, generator and clothes.



He called on the international community to urge the army to stop raiding his father's palace and to also account for the whereabouts of the IPOB leader.



The raid was confirmed by the desk officer of the military Operation Python Dance in Abia State.



The desk officer, who declined giving his name, said the raid was informed by fresh intelligence report suggesting that arms were hidden in the compound.



He said the raid was a joint operation between the army and other security agencies.



But contrary to the claim by Kanu's brother, the military officer insisted that only technical items and not household appliances were taken.

