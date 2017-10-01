The Nigerian Army has approved the promotion of 123 officers from the ranks of Major to Lieutenant Colonel and Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel.



According to the Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, a breakdown from the office of the Military Secretary (Army) indicated that 66 officers were promoted to the rank of Colonel from Lieutenant Colonel and 57 to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel from the rank of Major.



He said the promotions were sequel to the recommendations of the Army Promotions Board 3 and 4 and that the exercise cuts across all eligible officers within the rank bracket as reflected in the 2017 Nigerian Army Forecast of Events.



He said among those promoted to the rank of Colonel are the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Lieutenant Colonel KM Samuel and Lieutenant Colonel OO Diya of the 707 Special Forces Brigade.



Others are Lieutenant Colonel AM Tukur, Commanding Officer of 119 Task Force Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel MB Shehu, Commanding Officer, 158 Battalion and Lieutenant Colonel KC Uwa, Commanding Officer, 146 Battalion, while one other officer, late Lieutenant Colonel, Aliyu Suleman, was promoted posthumously.



Major MD Olaseni, and Acting Commanding Officer of 151 Task Force Battalion, Major OJ Okwoli were also promoted.