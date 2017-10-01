Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of running a government of lies and propaganda.





Jonathan insisted that Nigeria was better off under the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which lost power at the centre in 2015.





He made the remarks on Thursday when he received one of the chairmanship aspirants of the party Tunde Adeniran at his private residence in Abuja.





The PDP is expected to elect a National Chairman during its National Convention billed for 9 December, 2017.





The former President said the APC federal government had nothing to show in terms of achievement for the past two years.





He said the party had rather been governing through lies and deployment of hi-tech propaganda to cover up its flaws.





"The PDP administration for 16 did well and will continue to do well. But this administration has done nothing, the administration is full lies and propaganda,” he said.





"In the power sector, we did well to revive it, a certain state governor criticised our government, saying that any serious government should be able to fix the power sector within six months.





"But today, the APC has been in power for how many years? Fortunately, the then governor is in the APC Government as a Minister.”





Jonathan maintained that Nigerians still believe in the PDP. "With the rate at which people are coming around to associate with a party that lost elections, it shows that the people still believe in the PDP.





"With the number and calibre of the people coming out to vie for the seat of the national chairman and other offices of our party, it shows that our party still has another chance"



