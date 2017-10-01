APC National Chairman Oyegun

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress , Chief John Odigie- Oyegun , has said the easiest way for a Nigerian of Igbo extraction to become Nigeria’ s president is for the people of the South - East to join the APC .



Odigie- Oyegun said this during a parley with former aspirants and the inauguration of a 48 - member campaign council for the APC candidate for the November 28 , 2017 Anambra State governorship election , in Abuja, on Thursday .



He said, “We must change the narrative in the South- East and we must start with Anambra because the APC represents the most viable route for any South- East person to the presidency of this country .”



Odigie- Oyegun also used the occasion to welcome the former Deputy National Chairman to the Modu Sherrif - led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party , Dr. Cairo Ojougboh , into the APC .



The party chairman said Ojougboh’ s presence in the Anambra campaign committee was an indication that the party recognised the fact that he had a lot to contribute to the development of the party .



Meanwhile , Odigie - Oyegun has said the party needs to win the November 18, 2017 Anambra State governorship election to end the cry of marginalisation by the South- East .



Odigie- Oyegun said this during a reconciliation meeting organised at the instance of the party leadership for aspirants in the recently concluded APC primaries for Anambra State .



The reconciliation meeting was held at the party ’ s National Secretariat, in Abuja, on Thursday .



The party chairman , who described Anambra State as the “gateway to the South- East , ” reiterated the party ’ s desire to win the election .



Odigie- Oyegun said, “It is important that we do everything we can , fair and square , to bring Anambra State into the fold of the progressives for a lot of reasons.



“Until we manage to bring a few states into the mainstream of progressives ’ politics , we may not see the end of this continued cry of marginalisation.



“It is important that we work and work very hard to win Anambra being a critical state in the South- East . It is not going to be a small political struggle . We must work hard with unity of purpose to break through to the South- East in a major way to win Anambra .



“We are in politics and we recognise that each and every one of those who aspired for the office of the governor of Anambra State has a constituency .



Everyone has something very significant to contribute if we are to have hope of winning the governor’ s seat in Anambra from an incumbent .”



He added , “It is very important , essential and vital that we manage to hammer together not just a patch work of peace or make- believe kind of camaraderie but a very serious unity of purpose between all those who aspired to that office to act as a serious guarantee that we are indeed also serious in winning the Anambra governorship seat .”