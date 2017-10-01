Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerians to intesify their support to the government’s fight against corruption in the country.



Osinbajo stated this in Abuja while speaking with reporters and members of civil society organisations, under the aegis of Situation Room.



He said although the government faces legal challenges in its fight against corruption, the needed push by citizens ”is not strong enough"





"I don't think that the people, especially the civil society have shown enough outrage that one expects in order to consistently beam searchlight on the perpetrators.





"People come and ask where are the convictions but I say where are the campaigns? We should be able to point out these persons so that they will not be able to spend these monies.





"If we are sufficiently outraged about the delays being orchestrated by defence lawyers intentionally to frustrate such corruption cases, everyone will hail the move by the Chief Justice of Nigeria,” he said.



The Vice President said the Buhari administration is doing a lot to stabilise the economy and reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure that the annual budget cycle runs from January to December.



He said previous administrations failed to efficiently manage proceeds from high price of oil which led the nation into serious economic difficulty afterwards.