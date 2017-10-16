British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua has achieved another milestone after beating Cameroonian-French professional boxer Carlos Takam to retain his WBA and IBF heavyweight titles on Saturday night.





The referee ended the fight in the 10th round after Joshua who had injured his nose from a headbutt in the second round attacked Takam with a hook-uppercut combination and was heading further to land more blows.





According to Jeff Powell's Scorecard, Joshua won six rounds in the bloody clash to emerge victorious at the Cardiff's Principality Stadium, while Takam who came as a surprise opponent for the bout after Cubrat Pulev withdrew from fighting the British boxer after suffering a shoulder injury won 4 rounds.

His Nigerian father, Robert Joshua was also there to support him, as they were both pictured after the fight.

