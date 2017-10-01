Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Thursday, October 26, 2017 / comment : 0


Millionaire luxury designer Mayowa Ogunbayo , who was friends with footballer Mario Balotelli as well as Nigerian pop star, Davido has been found stabbed to death in his luxury flat in London.

The 29 years old entrepreneur was discovered dead with a stab wound to the heart at his home in Park Royal, west London and the Metropolitan Police immediately arrested a 21-year-old woman (his fiancee) on suspicion of murder.
She has however been released on bail pending further investigation.
Late Ogunbayo lived in the £500,000 two-bedroom apartment with his dancer fiancee, who he proposed to in May. His social media accounts are flooded with pictures of himself with footballers Mario Balotelli and Obafemi Martins and sports cars.

