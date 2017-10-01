Another leader of the dreaded terrorist group Boko Haram has been arrested by the police in Ondo state, Southwest Nigeria.





The force announced on Sunday that the terrorist, Mohammed Basha, was arrested in the Isua Akoko area of the Akoko South-East area of the state.





Basha’s arrest comes six days after one of the leaders of the sect, Idris Babawo, aka Dikko, was nabbed in the same location by the police.





Femi Joseph, the police spokesman for the Ondo state command, said the suspect was arrested by the men of the Anti-Crime Unit of the command while loitering along the Isua-Ifira Akoko Road.





"When the suspect was interrogated, he confessed that he was a member of Boko Haram. He said his father is from Niger Republic, while his mother is from Maiduguri in Borno State,” he said.



