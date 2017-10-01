The APC candidate for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra state, Tony Nwoye, has dismissed the threat posed by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).





The group, led by its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, had in the run up to the election threatened to boycott it as they agitated for the creation of Biafra.





Speaking in Abuja on Friday, Nwoye said his campaign team is working at sensitising the electorates on the need to participate in the process.





"We are not afraid of the threat. Our youths are unemployed. People are wailing and crying. These are the symptoms of what you are seeing now.





"Our people are seeing reasons why there should be elections. "Some of them, who may have been brainwashed, are being engaged to see reasons why they should allow people to elect leaders of their choice,” he said.



