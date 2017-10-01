Obazee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Anambra state governorship election, Oseloka Obaze, says he is worried contestants are fighting one another.





Speaking in a recent interview, Obaze said the election is not a "Do or Die Affair".





According to him, the fight among candidates does not put the state in good light, stressing that he security agencies will clamp down on mischief makers.





"It is a shame that a few of the candidates and their parties are fighting dirty, which does no credit to our state and people at large,” he said.





"For me, it is not a do-or-die affair even as I hope and expect to win in a free and fair election.





Of course, I am worried about the ugly trend in some quarters of trying to run me down with outright falsehoods and subterfuges that only serve to smear them further.



