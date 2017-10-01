|Obazee
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Anambra state governorship election, Oseloka Obaze, says he is worried contestants are fighting one another.
Speaking in a recent interview, Obaze said the election is not a "Do or Die Affair".
According to him, the fight among candidates does not put the state in good light, stressing that he security agencies will clamp down on mischief makers.
"It is a shame that a few of the candidates and their parties are fighting dirty, which does no credit to our state and people at large,” he said.
"For me, it is not a do-or-die affair even as I hope and expect to win in a free and fair election.
Of course, I am worried about the ugly trend in some quarters of trying to run me down with outright falsehoods and subterfuges that only serve to smear them further.
"On the issue of security, I believe the relevant agencies are on ground to check mischief-makers and their sponsors.”
No comments