Gov Ambode

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state has urged Muslims in Lagos to follow the legacies of late Chief Imam of the state Sheikh Garba Akinola especially on inter-religious harmony.





Ambode made the call at the eight-day Fidau prayers held in honour of the late Chief Imam.



Sheikh Akinola, who was inaugurated as the ninth Chief Imam of Lagos on July 30, 2000, died on Sept. 24, at the age of 79.





Ambode, represented by his deputy, Idiat Adebule, said the best way to honour and immortalise the late cleric was to uphold his known legacies of faithfulness, hard work, religious tolerance, fear of God, love for one’s country, state and community.





According to him, the late cleric also believed in mutual and peaceful co-existence among people, irrespective of their religions or tribes.





"The state government will continue to miss him for the noble role he played to promote inter religious harmony in our state.





"He was a detribalised Nigerian, who used his vast knowledge of his religion, to promote peace and unity,” the governor said.



