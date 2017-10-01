



Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode today swore-in Honourable Justice Olufunmilayo Opeyemi Oke as the Chief Judge of Lagos State, at the EXCO Chamber Lagos House in Ikeja.

At the ceremony, he said, "I congratulate Justice Olufunmilayo Opeyemi Oke on her confirmation and swearing in as the 16th substantive Chief Judge of Lagos State.





I have absolute confidence in her intellectual capacity to steer the ship of the State Judiciary on a smooth sail.





We will establish a designated Commercial Courthouse with the objective of ensuring speedy consideration of commercial matters and accommodate all commercial related organs of the judiciary in order to drive commerce and improve the ease of doing business".



Justice Oke was sworn-in as Acting Chief Judge in September 2017 to replace Olufunmilayo Atilade, who retired on September 24 at the statutory retirement age of 65.