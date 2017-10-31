



Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has ordered the sack of the permanent secretary in the state's Ministry of Youth and Special Duties, Dr. (Ms) Osayuware Idahosa, over alleged padding of the budget for the conduct of primary school examination to the tune of N283 million.









Three other civil servants were sent on suspension for their alleged role in the scam.









According to reports, Dr. Idahosa was referred to the State Civil Service Commission for appropriate action, in line with the rules and guidelines of the state civil service.









Other state workers who were implicated in the alleged fraud are: Barr. S. A. Erhunmwunse Edokpayi, Mrs. E.I. Ero-Ugiagbe and Mr. Lucky Adagbonyin. They are to proceed on an indefinite suspension without pay and would be investigated by a panel to be set up by the state government.











Addressing newsmen after the Exco meeting, the state's Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, said that the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof.









Yinka Omorogbe, submitted a report on the panel of inquiry into the conduct of the 2016/2017 Primary School Leaving Certificate Examination.









Ohonbamu said the State Executive Council similarly set up a committee headed by Employment and Wealth Creation Commissioner Emmanuel Usoh to investigate the removal of about 350 private schools from the list of eligible schools to participate in the Primary School Leaving Certificate Examination and also the conditions that led to the relisting of these schools shortly after they were delisted.