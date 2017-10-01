|Gani Adams
The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III on Sunday declared the National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Chief Gani Adams as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo (Generalissimo) of Yorubaland.
It will be recalled that the acclaimed winner of the June 12th 1993 Presidential election, Late Chief Masood Kasimawo Olawale Abiola who died on July 10, 1998 was the last holder of the prestigious Yoruba traditional title.
Abiola it was also gathered succeeded Late Samuel Ladoke Akintola, the then Premier of the defunct Western region who was killed on January 15th, 1966 during the first Military coup.
