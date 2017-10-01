



T he Ondo state government is mulling the cancellation of the free education policy for pupils in the state.

This was disclosed by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday.

He said the discontinuance would be based on advice received from stakeholders in the sector on how to reform the state’s education sector.

Speaking at the 2017 Education Summit that hed at the International Event Centre, Akure, Akeredolu said the fees payment might not be the only thing reviewed.

He said the deplorable state of primary and secondary schools in the state calls for immediate action and his government is open to carrying out actions that would provide succour even if it involves the scrapping of policies like payment of the pupils fees for the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination and the provision of free shuttle buses.

He said:“I will be waiting for the recommendation of the summit. It is what they say I should do that I will do.

"Who bears the cost of educating our citizens in the face of dwindling fortunes? Can the resources of state sustain the current ostentatious practices, such as the payment of WAEC fees, free bus shuttle programme, maintenance of over-bloated workforce with no discernible schedules of responsibilities, duplication of disciplines in our tertiary institutions, among others?”