foremost energy solutions company, Aiteo Group, is pleased to announce that it
has signed a partnership agreement with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on the
sponsorship of its annual award event, the CAF Awards.
Dating back to the 1970s, the yearly awards event is organised to honour footballers and
individuals who have excelled in various departments of the game. It brings together those
who have made meaningful contribution to the development of football on the African
continent.
This partnership further deepens the participation of Aiteo in football. Already, the company
is the Official Optimum Partner of the Nigerian Football Federation, and the sponsor of the
country’s Federation Cup, which has now been renamed, “The Aiteo Cup.”
Speaking on the commitment of Aiteo to the advancement of football in Africa, its Executive
Vice President, Mr. Benedict Peters said: “This sponsorship shows that there is a clear
momentum behind Aiteo’s involvement in the game. Buoyed by the success of our
corporate social commitment in Nigeria that has resulted in our emergence as the first
African nation to qualify for the world cup, we are encouraged to advance our investment
in the game to a continental level. Our aim is to bolster the profile of African players
globally, and encourage budding talents to put in their best.”
“CAF Awards shares our values in relation to creating opportunities, healthy competition
and recognition for hard work. We plan on using this partnership to truly enrich the fan
experience for millions of Africans.” Benedict Peters added.
Reacting to the development, CAF President Ahmad Ahmad, said: “We are very glad to
welcome Aiteo on board this partnership. Aiteo is distinguished for its commitment to
excellence and this sponsorship is a demonstration of its confidence in CAF’s renowned
value proposition as a veritable platform for brand extension across Africa. We look
forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”
The sponsorship agreement between the Aiteo Group and CAF was signed in Lagos on 15,
October 2017 at the corporate head office of Aiteo. Apart from the CAF President, CAF Vice
Presidents, Kwesi Nyantakyi and Omari Selemani; CAF Emergency Committee members
Amaju Pinnick and Souleman Waberi were present at the signing ceremony.
Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments