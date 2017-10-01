Organisers of the U.S-Nigeria Legislative and Executive Leadership Forum (USNIGLELF), a non-partisan high-level platform from the U.S and Nigeria, in association with FACE Global Leadership is scheduled to meet for a Press Conference at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, October 6, 2017 and at Laps New World Hotel, Abuja-FCT, October 13, 2017 to herald its four-day Leadership Programme billed for November 15-18, 2017, in Washington DC, United States of America.



In a statement on Sunday, the Chief Executive Officer, Conduit Communications Limited, Victor Gotevbe, said the event is themed: "Nigeria Revitalisation Initiative: Global Partnership for Effective Development and Restructuring."



According to Gotevbe, both press conferences in Lagos and Abuja kick-off by 4:00pm-6:00pm, as receptions follow immediately from 6:30pm- 9:30pm.



The statement read: "The Objective of this epoch-making event is to build cross-sector development collaborations, between private and public sector in government and business enterprises of Nigeria and the United States, to remove constraints and recommend strategies that would bring about positive restructuring by addressing challenges and opportunities for sustainability of democracy, regional security, economic growth and development.



"Endorsed by the Maryland State Government, in collaboration with United People for African Congress (UPAC), AfriQtalk Consult, Conduit Communications Limited, Muwelvs Integrated Service and International Art and Resource Centre, the four-day program is expected to attract over 200 attendees, among them dignitaries, delegates and people from all walks of life to Maryland from around Africa.



"The program will kick-off on November 15, 2017 with a workshop at George Mason University, study tour of the United States Capitol, customized meetings with lawmaker, business leaders, executives of federal, state and city council, including onsite visits to some of the world's most innovative companies, institutions, facilities and city tour of Washington's historical and attraction sites (optional).



"His Excellency, Lieutenant Governor Boyd Kevin Rutherford of Maryland State will deliver the Opening Remarks at the conference, on November 17, 2017 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Largo/Washington DC.



"A VIP reception to unveil 45 portraits of past American Presidents and to honour their legacy as icons of ideal democracy, and exhibitions of art paintings by young artists from Nigeria will be held on Friday, November 17, 2017, 6:00pm at the aforementioned venue. The conference ends on November 18, 2017 with a Gala Dinner Awards Ceremony, a celebration of Africa’s influences on global economy, entertainment and cultures, featuring, celebrities, dignitaries, Nigerian cuisines, silent auctions, royal fathers of the day, jazz entertainment, arts exhibitions, artists performances, fashion show, and many more.



"The event will also feature Nigeria’s cultural heritage, investment/tourism opportunities, Roundtable Forum, Plenary sessions, presentations, exhibition, B2B meetings, investors and entrepreneurs round table discussions, business, organisations and industry networking.



"Confirmed Keynote Speakers, Guests and Honorees include: Hon. Boyd Rutherford, Lieutenant Governor of Maryland; Senator C. Anthony Muse, Maryland State; Amb. Geoffrey Tenilabe, former Nigerian Ambassador/Consul-General to U.S; Senior representative from the office of Amb. Donald Yamamoto, U.S Assistant Secretary of State for Africa; Prince Kazeem Eletu-Odibo, CEO, Kazeem Royal Properties Limited; Barr. Tunde Irukera, Director General of the Consumer Protection Council; Mr. Emeka Eneanya, Founder Eneanya Foundation; Mr. Victor Gotevbe, CEO, Conduit Communications Limited (IVLP Alumnus); HRM Eze Dr. Thomas Obiefule and others."



The statement further added that "FACE HONORS Gala and Awards ceremony will be hosted by former Nigerian Idol finalist EYE D, Idowu Sarah and Kenny Odugbemi. There will be live performances from local and international artistes and cultural dance groups.



"FACE HONORS is a celebration of Africa’s influences on global trade, economy and cultures, in recognition of outstanding individuals, organizations, corporations and institutions whose outstanding courage, commitment, and passion have contributed to the promotion of democracy, education, cultural heritage, public service, philanthropic activities, diplomacy, community development, peace and security, in Africa and the African diaspora.



"2017 FACE HONOREES



1. Humanitarian Award- Her Excellency, Aisha Buhari, First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

2. Community Recognition Award - Prince Kazeem Eletu-Odibo, CEO, Kazeem Royal Properties Limited

3. Outstanding Philanthropic Award– Mrs. Folorunsho Alakija, Managing Director, The Rose of Sharon Foundation

4. Outstanding Executive Award– Alhaji Muneer Bankole, CEO/MD of Medview Airline

5. Leadership Impact Award– Senator Ordia Aimienmona Clifford

6. Life Time Award & Royal Father of the Day- His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido II, Emir of Kano

7. Public Integrity Award– Pastor Tunde Bakare, Latter Rain Assembly, Lagos

8. Global Statesmanship Award- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

9. Community Contribution Award– Hon. Justin Okunbo, Former Speaker, Edo State Assembly

10. Exemplary Diplomatic Service Award- Career Diplomat Donald Yamamoto

11. Civic Statesmanship Award– High Royal Highness EZE DR. Thomas Obiefule, National Chairman of Royal Traditional Rulers.

12. International Person of the Year Award- His Excellency, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Federal Republic of Nigeria

13. Best Artistic Facilitation- Loveth Ebede, Nollywood Actress



"For more detailed information email us at afriqtalk57@gmail.com or contact us at: AfriQtalk