The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, on Monday publicly upbraided the Chief Medical Director of the State House Clinic, Dr. Husain Munir, over the poor state of the health facility established to take care of the President, Vice-President, their families as well as members of Staff of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.She spoke at the opening of a two-day stakeholders meeting on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.Mrs. Buhari said a situation where constructions were going on in the health facility that cannot boast of a syringe was not good enough for the country.She recalled that she was sick recently and was advised to travel abroad because of the poor state of the clinic.The President’s wife said she had to go to a private hospital owned by foreigners when she was told that the x-ray machine in the State House Clinic was not working.She told Munir who was present at the event that the budget allocated to the clinic must be accounted for.