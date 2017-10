Super Eagles winger Ahmed Musa has reportedly launched a filling station Myca-7 in Kano state, Northwest Nigeria.



The Leicester City forward also owns a fitness centre, Myca Sports and fitness centre, in Kano.



Musa was part of the Nigerian side that recently booked a place at next year’s Fifa world Cup in Russia, after a 1:0 win over Zambia in the Caf qualifying zone.