President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday was all smiles as he received the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Aso Rock.





National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu says there is no rift between him and President Muhammadu Buhari. The duo had been rumoured not to be in good terms but Tinubu described such stories as mere fabrications.





Speaking after a meeting of the APC caucus with the President in Abuja, Tinubu said he had not been sidelined by a purported cabal in the Presidency.





"Fake news. I have confidence in this President there is no doubt about that. We worked hard to bring about the government, there are certain things that are unpredictable and those are things that can lean itself to gossips, insinuations and all of that,” Tinubu said.





"But once you create leadership and is functioning you don’t have to babysit that leadership unless there is a loss of confidence and I don’t have that.





"You know me. I’m not known to shy away from talking my mind and rebelling if it is necessary and taking charge of things that I believe are necessary.





What is the myth in this leadership thing? What is cabal? Is a myth. We are the party of the people, for the people and by the people and this is democratic environment.

In addition, he said: “I don’t believe in the myth, I believe in confidence building, the trust that we have in the president. In the journey of democracy you are going to have twists and turns, you are going to have conflicts.



