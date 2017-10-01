Nsoki

Music divas from Central Africa will be slugging it out for the biggest music awards in Africa; the All Africa Music Awards. The AFRIMA trophy will go to only one singer who will be beating the others hands down with their songs. Who becomes the undisputed queen of Central Africa?



The world class event will be held on the 10th -12 November with the Africa Music Business Roundtable (November 10, 8AM) at the Ballroom, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, The AFRIMA Music Village (November 10, 4PM), at the Waterfront, Bar Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos by 4PM and the Main Awards Ceremony (November 12, 6PM) at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos