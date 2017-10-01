Veteran producer, Temidayo Babatope Joseph a.k.a Puffy Tee recently got married to gospel singer, Busola Oke of the "Eleyele" crooner.

Though many people suspect the photos may be from a video shoot but the new couple both shared news of their wedding on their respective instagram pages with sweet captions.

The bride wrote, "Saying i do to you made me fulfilled and blessed God bless you my sweetheart Puffy Tee. Love you forever Ifemi thank God babami Asoromatase

Alabarin mi, tomu mi se Aseyori iwo ni My Love mi otun fe Afefe ire lumi Onamila Temiloluwa Ose Oburomi oba to fi Adun sayemi i am so grateful to you Lord Emimimo Ose ti Agogo igbeyawo lu layemi baba Alaragbayida i praise you for giving me true Love ife eleyele goodbye to the single world"