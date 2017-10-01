|Event Poster
All is set, History is about to be made come October 29th 2017 as Multiple award winning comedian and creator of one of Nigeria’s best gospel comedy show “Comedy Goes To Church” Acapella will be activating first degree laughter mode in Lagos, at the Shell Hall Muson Center Onikan Lagos.
According to the On Air personality, whose real names are Benneth Chinedu Daniel, The much anticipated event will witness the presence of crème da la crème from all works of life.
"this is going to be a one man show, the face of comedy shows in Nigeria is about to take a new turn with My Mic and I come October 29th, I am fully ready, this is not going to be like the usual or regular shows, people are about to see the new me, I am about to cut chain, this is going to be me in a different way and style, I am going to give my best, I have truly waited so long for this day to come, I am about to show everyone that I am not just a gospel comedian". He said.
However, the host for the day will be two renound comedians, Okey Bakassi and Gordons. The red card carpet will kick off by 5pm. While, the main event will start by 7pm. Music by some of the top finest names in the entertainment industry, on the wheel of steel, DJ Tony blaze, DJ Maphy and the Vintage band.
Acapella has been in the business of making people happy for more than a Decade and he is sure not ready to slow down any moment from now. He has had a successful five years show of his annual gospel comedy event Comedy Goes To Church which has had the likes of Seyi Law, Akpororo, Elenu, Gordons, Helen Paul and many more.
