Fidelis Duker,Zack Orji at the Opening

The 14th Abuja International Film Festival opened on Monday 9th October 2017 with the opening night film from Nigerian Filmmaker Tunji Bamishigbin’s “The Verdict” at the silverbird cinemas Abuja. It also showcased a fashion runway with 5 fashion houses showcasing the best of Nigerian contemporary designs.

According to Temitope Duker, the Newly appointed Festival Director of the Abuja International Film Festival, the theme of the festival which is FILM AS A TOOL FOR NATIONAL SECURITY AND PATRIOTISM reflects the mood of the nation at the moment and there is a need for filmmakers to begin to imbibe the notion of patriotism in their films and this can only be achieved by their understanding that film as a potent role to play in the patriotism and nations security of any nation.

The festival also had in attendance several Nollywood Filmmakers like Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Zack Orji, Sani Danja, Andy Amenechi, Paul Obazele , Dickson Iroegbu, Charles Novia, Recently Elected AGN President Emeka Rollas amongst others several others. Also from the Diplomatic mission was the Chinese Cultural Attache Mr. Li Xung, Miss Wang, The US Embassy In Abuja Cultural Officer Mr. Lawrence Socha, The Chairman NDDC Senator Victor Ndoma Egba Represented by his Special Adviser Media, The Executive Director National Film and Video Censors Board Mr. Adedayo Thomas, the Managing Director Of Nigerian Film Corporation Mr Chidia Maduekwe Represented by Mrs. Halima Oyelade.

The Festival also has a large array of films including the American Film Showcase which will feature 5 documentaries from the United States amongst the films on parade. There is also a masterclass to be facilitated by Katrin Hoffman the producer of the film “IF PROJECT” one of the documentaries on the American film showcase line up. The workshops will be on Commercial Film Production for independent filmmakers.

The Festival ends on Friday with the Award ceremony where the Winning films in Fifteen selected categories will go home with the awards for the 14th Abuja International Film Festival. Responding to our inguiries on the number of Films, Fidelis Duker the Founder and Former Festival Director of the Festival said the number of films this year at 3786 films is unprecedented for an African film festival and we are excited that sustainability is no more an issue with the festival as it has come to stay and the flagship of festivals in Nigeria and west Africa,