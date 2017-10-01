A 60-year-old man, Ayobami Ojo, was yesterday arrested at Mowe in Ofada-Mokolokin Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Ogun State for allegedly being possession of six human heads.





The suspect was caught at Arigbaowo junction about 2.30p.m. by a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), who was collecting transport fares from passengers.





The suspect, it was learnt confessed that he exhumed the heads at Ogunrun community in the same LCDA. Witnesses said after after exhuming the heads, Ojo went to the Mowe-Owode Motor Park and chartered a taxi to take him to Owode village.





It was learnt that when the taxi driver got to Ogunrun to pick the goods which he was contracted for, Ojo’s alleged gang members started filming his vehicle before he drove off.







But when the driver got to Arigbaowo Junction on Ofada Road, he told the NURTW member that he suspected his passenger. The NURTW member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he “was at Arigbaowo Junction about to collect money from the taxi driver when he came down and said he had something he wanted to share with me”.





He added: “After the driver had explained to me, I went straight to the man and I ordered him to come out of the car that I wanted to see him. “When he came down, I asked him what was inside his bag, he lied to me that it was bush meat.





When I threatened him, he brought the bag down but refused to open it. After much pressure, he opened it to the surprise of everybody gathered; six fresh human skulls were discovered.





"Before he agreed to open the bag containing the human heads, he wanted to give me money to cover him, but I turned down the offer.”





A resident, who give his name simply as Adepoju, said the suspect disclosed that they were six who went to Ogunrun community to exhume the heads. He said:





"When some angry youths pounced on him, he told us he was taking them to someone in Owode village where they used it for money rituals.





"To avoid taking laws into our hands, we immediately handed him over to policemen from Mowe Police Division for further investigation and we have done our best by preventing crime.







"Another resident, who gave her name as Mama Tawa, said the discovery of the heads came to everybody as a surprise in the community. She said:





"Policemen should be more proactive in their patrol of Mowe and its environs to prevent breakdown of laws and order because the discovery is alarming".





When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPPRO), ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the story.







He said:“It was true a man was arrested with some human parts and he was brought to Mowe Police Division and he had since been transferred to the Anti- Cultism Unit of the command.





