Almost two months after he returned to the country from his medical trip to London, United Kingdom, President Muhammadu Buhari has yet to return to his office inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





But the Presidency says the situation has not in any way hindered the President from performing his duties.





Buhari, who arrived the country on August 19 to a wild jubilation by Nigerians after spending over 100 days abroad, has been operating from an office located inside his official residence and another one located inside the Presidential Banquet Hall.





The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had said the President's office needed renovation because of its devastation by rodents during his long period of absence.





"Following the three month period of disuse, rodents have caused a lot of damage to the furniture and the air conditioning units". he had said, explaining that it was impossible for the President to operate from the office in that condition.





Although he said he could not tell when the renovation would be completed, the presidential spokesperson had stated that the maintenance company had been asked to speed up its pace of work.





However, 56 days after the President's return to the country, he has yet to resume in his office.



His residence and the Presidential Banquet Hall, where he operates from are less than five minutes walk from his office.





The President has been hosting meetings and other events in the two venues. This week alone, he held separate meetings with some state governors and the nation's security chiefs at the venues.





meanwhile, one of his aides, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity , Mr. Femi Adesina, has said, weather, Mr President resumes his main office or not, is not important rather, what is, is the fact, that he is working



