Select Menu

ntel

ntel
ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » 2yr Old Baby Kidnapped During Church Program (Photo)
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Sunday, October 29, 2017 / comment : 0

Kidnapped Baby
Facebook user, Anene Jasper, says his 2-year-old daughter was abducted during a programme at the Anglican Church of Living Faith in Abulosun in Ojo local government area of Lagos state on Monday, October 23rd. The little girl went to church with her mother. Read what he wrote below;


"My daughter she is missing, they took her away during church program here in Lagos at Anglican church, please anybody with information about her should report to any nearest police station, please help me share the picture'

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú