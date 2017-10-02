Kidnapped Baby

Facebook user, Anene Jasper, says his 2-year-old daughter was abducted during a programme at the Anglican Church of Living Faith in Abulosun in Ojo local government area of Lagos state on Monday, October 23rd. The little girl went to church with her mother. Read what he wrote below;





"My daughter she is missing, they took her away during church program here in Lagos at Anglican church, please anybody with information about her should report to any nearest police station, please help me share the picture'