The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has sealed two properties allegedly belonging to former Chairman of Pensions Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, in Kaduna state.





The properties include a two-storey shopping plaza at number 2c Ibrahim Taiwo road and another one storey duplex at Katuru road, all located in the state capital.





An official of the commission confirmed the sealing last night.





The official said five more houses in the state capital belonging to Maina were being traced and will soon be sealed.



