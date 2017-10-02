The Family members of wanted former chairman of Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, held a press conference in Kaduna state today to speak on the travails of their son.





At the press conference, the spokesperson of the Family, Aliyu Maina, said that their son is not a fraudster but a messiah who brought reforms into the pension scheme.



Aliyu Maina said based on their son's “sterling record” at the Presidential Task Force, some government officials in the Buhari-led administration, approached him to join the change agenda.





Aliyu wondered why government officials were denying his brother, when the DSS provided security for him.





"It is on record that Abdulrasheed Maina’s reform put to a stop the fraudulent withdrawal of huge sums from both the Nigerian Pension Board, the Nigerian Police Pension Board, etc.





Perhaps it is his noble efforts that made him enviable to the present administration when they came into power to convince him to come back and assist in its CHANGE agenda,” he said.



"Abdulrasheed was in fact invited by this administration and he was promised security to come and clean up the mess and generate more revenue to government by blocking leakages

He succumbed to the present administration and came back to Nigeria.



He has been working with the DSS for quite some time and he was given necessary security. There is a letter from the attorney-general of the federation where he gave his own legal opinion regarding the court verdict which was submitted to the Civil Service Commission and the head of service respectively.



So, one wonders why all the agencies and various individuals responsible for his return are now denying" Aliyu said. When asked to comment on Maina’s whereabouts, he said:



"As you know Abdulrasheed Maina had been a target of in the past, so experience is the best teacher; but when his security is guaranteed, he will surface from wherever he is and tell Nigerians the truth,”



"All the same, we have contacted our solicitors, Messrs Mamman Nasir & Co and instructed them to act appropriately.



We equally know that Abdulrasheed Maina is in possession of so facts that are against the cabal and interesting to the Nigerian populace, which he will disclose soonest. One must ask whether it is an offence for somebody to serve his fatherland,” he said.



