22 of the candidates that ran during the July 22 Lagos state council polls have taken their grievances to the Appeal Tribunal.





This is after their cases were heard and decided on by the Lagos State Local Government Election Petition Tribunals.





This was disclosed by Justice G. M. Onyeabo, the chairperson of the 2017 Local Government Election Petitions Appeal Tribunal.





Onyeabo would be making judgements on the cases brought before the tribunal alongside Justices O. Kasali, A. Onigbanjo, O. A. Dabiri and K. A. Jose.



All the cases would be determined within 21 days as stipulated by law. Speaking at the inaugural sitting of the panel on Tuesday, Onyeabo said:





"Accordingly, therefore, any application for enlargement of time for the doing of an act or taking a step shall not be granted in such a manner as to extend the time for the determination of the appeal beyond the 21 days prescribed.



"To this end, the tribunal solicits the maximum cooperation from the bar to avoid needless time wasting applications.





"The parties and learned counsel should rest assured that this panel will be fair to all the parties and follow the rules strictly. We will have to modify our sitting because of time constraint.

