President Buhari

The Northern Youth Leaders Forum has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek reelection in 2019, vowing not to back him if he chose to do so.





Chairman of the group, Comrade Elliot Afiyo, told journalists in Yola, Adamawa state, that the president would not get the support of northern youths because, according to him, Buhari is in the midst of people who do not have the interest of the country at heart.





"The president should not make the mistake of thinking to contest in 2019 due to the crop of people he has surrounded himself with,” he said.





"He has played a vital role in stabilising the country which was the major reason the NYLF supported him in 2015 and also because of his integrity but our recent discovery shows he has been walking alone and he alone cannot do it.”





The group’s leader also said its members voted handsomely for the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2015 general election because of Buhari as they wanted him to stabilise the country.





He then said it was time for the president to go "for a rest", adding that he should not allow himself to fall into the hands of cabals who want him to seek another term.

Afiyo also said aside from matters surrounding 2019 presidency, they are aware of a cabal plotting to ensure that the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris is removed from office for their personal interest.





"Therefore we are warning the cabal to stop their plans or we will be forced to come publicly to expose them and some of their clandestine activities in the past,” he said.



