Obasanjo

The reconciliation policy of the PDP as it prepares for the 2019 general elections has taken it to the Abeokuta residence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.





The party chieftains in Ogun state on Friday held a closed-door meeting with the erstwhile BoT chairman of the party.





Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the Ogun state caretaker chairman of the party, Tunde Odanye, said the party members were there to solicit forgiveness for past transgressions.





He said the party recognises Obasanjo’s importance and visited to seek his support as it re-invents itself.





He added that the former president accepted their apologies but bid them the best saying he is done with partisan politics.



