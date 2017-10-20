



Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has assured Nigerians that there would be no challenges with Card Reader machines in the 2019 general election.



Yakubu told Senate Committee on INEC that the problem with card readers was not technical but with the training of the ad hoc staff.





He said the challenges with the device were being magnified by politicians, but assured that steps had been taken to check the problems with handling of the machine.





"We have taken steps to improve the process of the smart card readers and we will continue to do so. We will also use improved smart card readers in Anambra election,” he said.





On the method the commission intend to use for the 2019 elections in the rural areas, the chairman said that specific machines would be deployed to specific communities.





He disclosed that the commission had suspended voter registration in Anambra until after the November 18 governorship election in the state.





On INEC’s involvement in party primaries, Yakubu said that there was nothing the commission could do about the party imposing a candidate on its members.