The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed Nigerians and can only retain power in 2019 via rigging.





According to the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, Nigerians ought to be vigilante during the next election.





In a recent interview, Adeyeye berated the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for how it handled elections since it took over power in 2015.





“The only way they can retain power in 2019 is by rigging and that is why we are enjoining Nigerians to be on their guard" Adeyeye said.

"We have seen that most of the elections conducted by the Buhari administration were inconclusive or marked with lots of irregularities.



“There is no assurance that these people will deliver free and fair elections and that may sound the death knell for our democracy.”



