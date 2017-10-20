Dele Momodu

The publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, has advised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to field a younger candidate for Presidency in 2019.





He believes by so doing, the party would stand a better chance against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The veteran journalist, a former Presidential candidate during the 2011 election, said this on Sunday in a television programme.





"APC is in disarray,” he said. “The party must come together, They must go all out to produce the best candidate who should be a younger person to match the PDP".





In addition, he kicked against the zoning formula used by political parties in the country.





According to him, zoning restricts the best candidates from emerging through the process.





He added that what Nigeria needs are good candidates that can re-position it for exploits across all spheres.





"Zoning restricts the best. What Nigeria needs are good candidates,” he said.



