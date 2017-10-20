Select Menu

ntel

ntel
ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » » To Win 2019 Presidential Election,APC Must Field A Younger Candidate...Dele Momodu
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Monday, October 16, 2017 / comment : 0

Dele Momodu
The publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, has advised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to field a younger candidate for Presidency in 2019.

He believes by so doing, the party would stand a better chance against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The veteran journalist, a former Presidential candidate during the 2011 election, said this on Sunday in a television programme.

"APC is in disarray,” he said. “The party must come together, They must go all out to produce the best candidate who should be a younger person to match the PDP".

In addition, he kicked against the zoning formula used by political parties in the country.

According to him, zoning restricts the best candidates from emerging through the process.

He added that what Nigeria needs are good candidates that can re-position it for exploits across all spheres.

"Zoning restricts the best. What Nigeria needs are good candidates,” he said.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú